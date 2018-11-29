Sharks' Aaron Dell: Patrolling blue paint in Toronto

Dell will be in goal Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Dell's most recent start saw him give up six goals on 36 shots and take the loss in Vegas. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old netminder is in tough yet again against a Toronto team set to welcome Auston Matthews back into its lineup. The Maple Leafs, for the season, score an average of 3.52 goals per game which ranks them fourth in the league.