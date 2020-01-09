Sharks' Aaron Dell: Patrolling crease against Jackets
Dell will be in goal versus Columbus at home Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Dell posted a 2-2-1 record with a 2.60 GAA in his previous five outings, not exactly an impressive run of form. Unfortunately for Sharks' fans, start Martin Jones hasn't fared much better, as he is 1-7-1 with a 3.62 GAA in his previous nine outings. At this rate, Dell could see himself take on a larger share of the netminding duties.
