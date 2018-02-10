Sharks' Aaron Dell: Penciled in to start Saturday
Dell will see shots from the Oilers at home Saturday night, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Edmonton has dropped two straight decisions and former Sharks coach Todd McLellan saw two key role players -- forward Drake Caggiula and blueliner Andrej Sekera -- sustain facial injuries upon getting hit by the puck in separate fluke occurrences Friday night against the Ducks, leaving both players questionable. Dell snapped out of a cold spell in Carolina last Sunday, as he set aside 29 of 30 shots for his 13th win of the season. Now, his focus will be countering an Oilers attack that ranks seventh in the league in high-danger Corsi For percentage with a value of 53.36 -- in other words, this Western Conference foe knows a thing or two about how to pick its spots in the offensive zone.
