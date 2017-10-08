Sharks' Aaron Dell: Perfect in relief appearance

Dell stopped all nine shots he faced in relief of Martin Jones Saturday against the Kings.

Jones has struggled in his two starts this season, so we might be seeing more of Dell in the near-future. The 28-year-old made his NHL debut last season, impressing with a .931 save percentage in 20 appearances. Jones' track record and ability to string together victories speaks for itself, but Dell is certainly a capable backup. When the Sharks do decide to give the undersized goalie the nod, he's definitely worthy of a spot start.