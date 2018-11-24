Sharks' Aaron Dell: Pitches second consecutive shutout

Dell only needed 19 saves to secure his fifth career shutout Friday, slamming the door on the visiting Canucks, 4-0.

Dell has back-to-back shutouts after starting the season with a 1-2-2 record, 2.96 GAA and .905 save percentage. It wouldn't be the best look for the Sharks to have Dell replace Martin Jones (.891 save percentage through 16 games) as the No. 1 goalie, but Jones is making $5.75 million AAV compared to $1.9 million AAV for the understudy, and the two netminders are simply trending in opposite directions.