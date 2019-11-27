Sharks' Aaron Dell: Presumed starter against Winnipeg

According to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News, Dell was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Jets.

Dell was extremely sharp in his last start Thursday against Vegas, stopping 37 of 38 shots en route to an impressive 2-1 road victory. The 30-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his fourth win of the season in a home clash with a Winnipeg team that's averaging 3.33 goals per game on the road this campaign, sixth in the NHL.