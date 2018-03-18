Sharks' Aaron Dell: Protecting cage Saturday
Dell will start in goal Saturday evening against host Vancouver, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The Sharks went with Martin Jones against the Flames for the first half of the back-to-back set Friday, and the traditional starter emerged victorious to extend his winning streak to three games. Still, Dell is well rested, and his track record against Vancouver (3-0-0, 1.65 GAA and .949 save percentage) makes him the logical choice for a spot start. He hasn't played since stopping all 14 shots against the Blue Jackets in a relief outing two weeks ago, but Dell has gone 25-11-0 with impressive ratios (2.36 GAA and .921 save mark) in 37 career starts and 46 total showings.
