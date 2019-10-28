Sharks' Aaron Dell: Pulled after two periods

Dell allowed four goals on 22 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Sunday.

Many teams have elected to start their backups versus a rebuilding Senators team, but few have had need to change goalies. Leave it to Dell to struggle in a seemingly easy matchup. He's now allowed 14 goals in five appearances -- roughly equivalent to four full games. He's got a 2-2-0 record, but an .891 save percentage is more telling. Dell is probably not worth rostering in fantasy outside of extremely deep formats.