Sharks' Aaron Dell: Pummeled by Jets
Dell allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Jets on Wednesday.
Dell was unable to hang onto an early 1-0 lead, and the Jets rallied for five unanswered goals, the last being an empty-netter. Dell dropped to 3-4-0 with a 3.42 GAA and an .890 save percentage this season. The 30-year-old is likely to be used sparingly, although he could see a start over the weekend when the Sharks host the Kings and visit the Coyotes on Friday and Saturday.
