Sharks' Aaron Dell: Ready to rock in Arizona

Dell will get the nod Saturday against the Coyotes, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

In nine starts this season, Dell is 3-4-2 with a 2.88 GAA and .904 save percentage. The Sharks' backup has especially struggled on the road in 2018-19, his only win away from home coming back on Oct. 9 in what was his first start of the season. For Dell owners, Saturday's matchup is as about as good as it's going to get. The Coyotes have won four of their last five games but are coming off a loss to Washington. They rank 28th in the league in goals per game, scoring just 2.56 per 60 minutes.