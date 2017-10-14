Sharks' Aaron Dell: Receives starting nod for Saturday's match
Dell will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Islanders, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Dell was excellent in limited action last season, posting an 11-6-1 record while maintaining a 2.00 GAA and .931 save percentage over 20 appearances. The 28-year-old backstop will look to pick up his first victory of the 2017-18 campaign Saturday in a matchup with an Islanders team that's averaging 2.50 goals per game this season.
