Sharks' Aaron Dell: Receives starting nod in Montreal

Dell will be in net for Tuesday evening's road game against the Canadiens, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Prior to a mediocre effort in relief of Martin Jones last time out, Dell had earned a W in five consecutive contests, posting an impressive .951 save percentage and 1.59 GAA over that span. The Alberta native will look to keep the good times rolling against a Montreal squad that has scored just three goals in its last four outings, all of which have resulted in losses.

