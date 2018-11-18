Sharks' Aaron Dell: Records first shutout

Dell stopped 30 shots in a 4-0 shutout victory against the Blues on Saturday.

The Sharks' No. 2 netminder didn't come into the night with very good numbers, but a shutout will make huge corrections this early in the season. After the shutout, Dell is 2-2-2 with a .920 save percentage and 2.47 GAA. In the right matchup, Dell is a quality streaming option, but keep in mind that he has posted a save percentage below .890 in three of his six starts this season.