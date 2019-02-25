Sharks' Aaron Dell: Records win in Detroit

Dell turned aside 20 of 23 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

The backup netminder wasn't overly impressive, but he played well enough to grab his eighth win of the season. Dell's 3.01 GAA and .892 save percentage are no threat to Martin Jones' spot at the top of the Sharks depth chart, but Jones' recent inconsistent play could open the door for Dell to see a little more action.