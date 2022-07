Dell signed a one-year contract with San Jose on Thursday.

Dell previously spent four seasons with the Sharks for which he went 48-34-12 with a .908 save percentage in 107 appearances. The 33-year-old netminder will almost certainly spend the year in the minors given the team's crowded goalie pool that includes James Reimer, Kaapo Kahkonen and Adin Hill (lower body).