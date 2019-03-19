Sharks' Aaron Dell: Relief appearance goes awry

Dell surrendered three goals on 30 shots in 47:00 of relief after Martin Jones got the hook in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dell was better than his creasemate, but neither one could prevent a relentless attack from Vegas. Dell was saddled with the loss, dropping his record to 9-7-3 with a 3.10 GAA and an .890 save percentage. Dell may split starts with Martin Jones later in the week, as the Sharks face the Kings and Ducks on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

