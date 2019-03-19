Sharks' Aaron Dell: Relief appearance goes awry
Dell surrendered three goals on 30 shots in 47:00 of relief after Martin Jones got the hook in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Dell was better than his creasemate, but neither one could prevent a relentless attack from Vegas. Dell was saddled with the loss, dropping his record to 9-7-3 with a 3.10 GAA and an .890 save percentage. Dell may split starts with Martin Jones later in the week, as the Sharks face the Kings and Ducks on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...