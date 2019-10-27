Sharks' Aaron Dell: Returning to crease Sunday
Dell will start in net for Sunday's road contest against Ottawa, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Dell has been decent for the Sharks backing up Martin Jones this season, going 2-1-0 along with a 3.03 GAA and .906 save percentage. He will face a great matchup against a Senators offense that has averaged just 2.40 goals per game, good for 27th in the league this campaign. The 30-year-old has faced Ottawa just twice in his career, and is 1-0-1 with a .912 save percentage and 3.00 GAA.
