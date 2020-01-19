Sharks' Aaron Dell: Roughed up for four goals
Dell surrendered four goals on 39 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.
Dell was much busier than Jacob Markstrom at the other end of the rink. He was able to hold off the Canucks for awhile, but eventually succumbed to a second straight defeat. Dell has an 8-9-2 record with a 2.90 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 22 appearances. He's recently taken control of the starting duties in the crease, but with back-to-back poor outings, Martin Jones may get a look after the bye week.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.