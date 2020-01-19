Sharks' Aaron Dell: Roughed up for four goals

Dell surrendered four goals on 39 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Dell was much busier than Jacob Markstrom at the other end of the rink. He was able to hold off the Canucks for awhile, but eventually succumbed to a second straight defeat. Dell has an 8-9-2 record with a 2.90 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 22 appearances. He's recently taken control of the starting duties in the crease, but with back-to-back poor outings, Martin Jones may get a look after the bye week.