Sharks' Aaron Dell: Sees red light frequently

Dell allowed five goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

It's the third time in five starts Dell has allowed four or more goals this year. The 30-year-old has given up 19 goals on just 156 shots this season, for an .878 save percentage. That kind of number just isn't going to fly for fantasy purposes -- owners are better off leaving Dell on the waiver wire.