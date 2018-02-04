Sharks' Aaron Dell: Set for Sunday's start

Dell will stop pucks against the Hurricanes on Sunday, Paul Gackle of Bay Area Sports Group reports.

Dell allowed six goals on 29 shots in his last appearance, and he hasn't played since Martin Jones returned from an undisclosed injury. It's surprising to see Dell back in the crease since Jones has played well and Dell's inconsistencies are troublesome, since he's allowed over five goals in two of his last four games, but he also yielded three goals through the other two contests. Fantasy owners should be weary of starting Dell, even though the Hurricanes have had offensive troubles lately as well.