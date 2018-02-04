Sharks' Aaron Dell: Set for Sunday's start
Dell will stop pucks against the Hurricanes on Sunday, Paul Gackle of Bay Area Sports Group reports.
Dell allowed six goals on 29 shots in his last appearance, and he hasn't played since Martin Jones returned from an undisclosed injury. It's surprising to see Dell back in the crease since Jones has played well and Dell's inconsistencies are troublesome, since he's allowed over five goals in two of his last four games, but he also yielded three goals through the other two contests. Fantasy owners should be weary of starting Dell, even though the Hurricanes have had offensive troubles lately as well.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...