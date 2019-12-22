Sharks' Aaron Dell: Set to start versus Vegas

Dell will tend the home goal versus the Golden Knights on Sunday, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.

Dell will start the second half of the weekend back-to-back after Martin Jones allowed three goals in a loss to the Blues on Saturday. Dell has gone 1-1-1 with 10 goals allowed over five appearances in December. Fantasy owners will likely want to steer clear of the 30-year-old for the Pacific Division showdown -- Vegas is 4-2-2 with 25 goals scored over its last eight contests.