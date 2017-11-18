Sharks' Aaron Dell: Shielding home net Saturday

Dell will guard the cage against the visiting Bruins on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Lauded by scouts for his rigid work ethic and sound positioning between the pipes, Dell will give Martin Jones a break after the No. 1 goalie started the last two and was met with split decisions. Boston is just 2-4-2 on the road this season and it's only averaging 2.67 goals per contest, so consider streaming Dell in DFS on this typically busy Saturday slate.