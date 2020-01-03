Sharks' Aaron Dell: Shines in OT win
Dell made 36 saves to beat the Penguins 3-2 in overtime Thursday.
Dell was outstanding in this past-faced affair, providing the type of quality goaltending the Sharks have been lacking this season. He stopped everything he saw outside of two Patric Hornqvist markers. If Dell can string together a few more performances like this one, he could put serious pressure on Martin Jones' starting job.
