Sharks' Aaron Dell: Shines in win Thursday

Dell gave up one goal on 31 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dell has started four of the Sharks' five games since the calendar flipped to 2020, and he's won three of them. He's allowed only eight goals in that span, perhaps one of the best runs in his career. The 30-year-old improved to 7-7-2 with a 2.87 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 19 games. He may not officially be the No. 1 yet, but he has earned the trust of interim head coach Bob Boughner by not allowing more than three goals in an appearance since Nov. 27.