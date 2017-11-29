Sharks' Aaron Dell: Shuts down slumping Flyers
Dell turned away 22 of 23 shots in Tuesday's win over the Flyers.
The slumping Flyers entered the game having lost eight straight contests, but Dell still had to make a few impressive saves to ensure the streak continued. After Claude Giroux scored 48 seconds into the game, Dell shut the door the rest of the way for his third victory of the season. Martin Jones (undisclosed) is nearing a return, but Dell is proving he's a very reliable backup. With a .924 save percentage in nine contests, you should feel confident getting Dell in your lineup whenever he gets the nod.
