Sharks' Aaron Dell: Shuts out Anaheim
Dell stopped all 24 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 preseason victory against Anaheim.
After posting a 2.00 GAA and a .931 save percentage in the 2016-17 season, Dell carried over his strong play into the preseason. Dell was able to eliminate any chance Anaheim generated, including shutting down four power plays. Although Troy Grosenick figures to get some preseason action, the backup goaltender job behind Martin Jones appears to be Dell's to lose.
