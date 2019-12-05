Sharks' Aaron Dell: Slated to start

According to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News, Dell was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal in Thursday's road matchup with Carolina.

Dell wasn't great in his last start Nov. 27 against the Jets, surrendering four goals on 25 shots en route to a 5-1 defeat. The 30-year-old backstop will try to bounce back in a road matchup with a Hurricanes team that's averaging 3.62 goals per game at home this season, seventh in the NHL.