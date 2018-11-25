Sharks' Aaron Dell: Snaps shutout streak
Dell allowed six goals on 36 shots in a 6-0 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.
Coming into the night, Dell hadn't allowed a goal in six periods, but he fell back to the mean in a big way Saturday. Because of his small sample size, the six goals hurts Dell in a big way. It drops his save percentage from .928 to .914 and raises his 2.12 GAA to 2.60. Dell should play better in his next start, but owners who like to stream him should keep in mind Dell is much better at home this season (.960 home save percentage versus .893).
