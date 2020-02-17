Sharks' Aaron Dell: Starting against Florida
Dell will get the home start Monday versus the Panthers, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Dell has made 30 or more saves in four of the last five games, and he's kept the Sharks afloat with plenty of star power on the mend, producing a 3-2-0 record in that stretch. He'll draw a favorable matchup Monday, as the Panthers are on a slump with losses in six of the last seven while averaging just 1.9 goals per game in that stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.