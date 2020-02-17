Sharks' Aaron Dell: Starting against Florida

Dell will get the home start Monday versus the Panthers, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Dell has made 30 or more saves in four of the last five games, and he's kept the Sharks afloat with plenty of star power on the mend, producing a 3-2-0 record in that stretch. He'll draw a favorable matchup Monday, as the Panthers are on a slump with losses in six of the last seven while averaging just 1.9 goals per game in that stretch.