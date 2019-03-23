Sharks' Aaron Dell: Starting in Anaheim

Dell will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Ducks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Dell wasn't great in his last appearance Monday against Vegas, surrendering three goals on 30 shots after relieving Martin Jones in the first period of the eventual 7-3 loss. The 29-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and secure his 10th win of the season in a road matchup with an Anaheim team that's only averaging 2.50 goals per game at home this campaign, last in the NHL.