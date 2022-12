Dell will start Sunday's road game against the Sabres, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Dell's second start of the season will come against his former team. In 12 appearances with the Sabres last year, he posted a 1-8-1 record with a 4.03 GAA and an .893 save percentage. Dell made 29 saves on 31 shots in a 3-1 loss to Toronto on Wednesday during his 2022-23 debut with the Sharks.