Sharks' Aaron Dell: Starting in Chicago
Dell will defend the blue paint in Thursday's road matchup with the Blackhawks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Dell wasn't great in his first start of the season Saturday against Anaheim, surrendering three goals on 33 shots en route to a 3-1 loss. He'll look to bounce back in a road matchup with a well-rested Chicago team that will be determined to win its home opener.
