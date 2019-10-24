Sharks' Aaron Dell: Starting in Montreal

Dell will guard the cage during Thursday's road matchup with Montreal, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Dell hasn't played well early on this season, posting a 1-1-0 record while registering a sub-par 3.48 GAA and .884 save percentage. He'll look to start righting the ship in a road matchup with a Canadiens club that's averaging 3.67 goals per game this campaign, fifth in the NHL.