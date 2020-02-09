Sharks' Aaron Dell: Starting in net Monday
Dell will defend the home net Monday versus the Flames, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Dell will make his fourth straight start, and he's been quite impressive since the All-Star break, recording a 4-1-0 record and .935 save percentage. The 30-year-old has a stranglehold on the starting role right now, and he'll look to notch his 12th win of the year against the Flames, who rank 30th with 2.25 goals per road contest.
