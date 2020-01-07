Sharks' Aaron Dell: Starting in St. Louis

Dell is slated to start in goal in Tuesday's road game versus the Blues, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Dell has been on a roll recently, picking up back-to-back road victories over the Penguins and Blue Jackets while posting an admirable 1.97 GAA and .934 save percentage. He'll need to stay sharp in order to pick up a third straight road win Tuesday, as he'll be taking on a strong St. Louis squad that's 13-4-3 at home this year.