Sharks' Aaron Dell: Starting in Vegas
Dell will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Golden Knights, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Dell has been razor sharp recently, posting back-to-back shutouts over the Blues and Canucks in his last two appearances. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his fourth victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Vegas team that's only averaging 2.80 goals per game at home this season, 25th in the NHL.
