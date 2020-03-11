Sharks' Aaron Dell: Starting in Windy City

Dell will guard the road goal during Wednesday's clash with Chicago, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Dell played well in his last start Saturday against the Senators, turning aside 36 of 38 shots, but he ulltimately suffered his 17th loss of the season due to inadequate goal support. The 30-year-old netminder will attempt to snap his four-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Blackhawks team that's only averaging 2.88 goals per game at home this year, 24th in the NHL.