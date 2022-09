Dell will play the entirety of Wednesday night's road preseason matchup with the Kings, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Dell is expected to enter the season as San Jose's No. 3 netminder behind James Reimer and Kaapo Kahkonen. Dell went 1-8-1 while posting a 4.04 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 12 appearances with the Sabres last year.