Play

Sharks' Aaron Dell: Stifles Stars on Saturday

Dell turned aside 27 of 28 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Dell gave up a power-play goal tipped in by Jamie Benn at 1:32 of the first period, but the goalie was perfect from there. The 30-year-old has won four of his last five starts, including back-to-back games with just one goal allowed. He's at 8-7-2 with a 2.77 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 20 appearances. Dell has won the favor of interim head coach Bob Boughner, and fantasy owners may want to take notice, as well.

More News
Our Latest Stories