Sharks' Aaron Dell: Stifles Stars on Saturday
Dell turned aside 27 of 28 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Stars.
Dell gave up a power-play goal tipped in by Jamie Benn at 1:32 of the first period, but the goalie was perfect from there. The 30-year-old has won four of his last five starts, including back-to-back games with just one goal allowed. He's at 8-7-2 with a 2.77 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 20 appearances. Dell has won the favor of interim head coach Bob Boughner, and fantasy owners may want to take notice, as well.
