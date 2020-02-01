Sharks' Aaron Dell: Stopping pucks Saturday

Dell will defend the home twine in Saturday's game against the Lightning, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Dell continues to work as the Sharks' No. 1 netminder, and he deserves the gig after a strong January where he posted a 5-3-0 record and .925 save percentage. The 30-year-old has a tough matchup on tap, however, as the Lightning have a 3-1-1 record on the road trip while averaging 3.8 goals per game.