Sharks' Aaron Dell: Stops 30 in shootout win

Dell made 30 saves to pull out a 3-2 shootout win Tuesday in Arizona.

Dell's team spent most of the contest hemmed in its own end, but strong play from the backup netminder managed to keep the game deadlocked at 2-2 through overtime. He then sealed the deal by stopping all three Arizona shooters in the skills challenge. Dell continues to outplay starter Martin Jones in both the GAA (2.26 to 2.59) and save percentage (.925 to .913) categories.