Sharks' Aaron Dell: Stops 36 in overtime win

Dell made 36 saves in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Canucks.

Dell allowed the game-tying goal to Daniel Sedin early in the third period, but locked things down from there. After San Jose's backup stopped the first two shots of the extra session, Kevin Labanc potted the game-winner for his fourth point of the night on the home side's first overtime shot. Dell's won five consecutive starts, making him an excellent spot-start option whenever Martin Jones needs a breather.