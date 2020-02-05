Sharks' Aaron Dell: Strong in win over Flames
Dell allowed just one goal on 31 shots in a 3-1 win over the Flames on Tuesday.
Dell was beat by Johnny Gaudreau a minute into the second period, but that was the only puck that got behind the goalie. The Alberta native improved to 10-10-2 with a 2.74 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 25 games this season. Dell has emerged as a reliable fantasy goalie under coach Bob Boughner -- don't let the Sharks' struggles as a team scare you away.
