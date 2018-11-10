Sharks' Aaron Dell: Struggles against Blues

Dell allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Blues on Friday.

Up until Friday, Dell had been alternating good starts with bad performances, but this was his second straight subpar outing. In his last two appearances, Dell owns a .877 save percentage. He doesn't play consistently enough to really tell if this is the beginning of a slump or just two tough individual outings that just happen to be back-to-back, but regardless, it's going to be difficult trusting Dell as a streaming option in his next start.