Sharks' Aaron Dell: Struggles against loaded Flames roster

Dell allowed four goals on 20 shots in Tuesday's 7-5 preseason loss to Calgary.

Dell played the first 35:54 before giving way to Antoine Bibeau. This poor effort can be chalked up to some extremely difficult circumstances, as the Flames dressed all of their elite forwards while San Jose put a sub-optimal lineup in front of Dell. He still has the backup job behind Martin Jones locked up.

