Sharks' Aaron Dell: Struggles against loaded Flames roster
Dell allowed four goals on 20 shots in Tuesday's 7-5 preseason loss to Calgary.
Dell played the first 35:54 before giving way to Antoine Bibeau. This poor effort can be chalked up to some extremely difficult circumstances, as the Flames dressed all of their elite forwards while San Jose put a sub-optimal lineup in front of Dell. He still has the backup job behind Martin Jones locked up.
More News
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Allows three goals in win•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Yields two power-play goals in relief•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Caps off regular season with relief outing•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Takes OT loss Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets road assignment in The Loo•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...