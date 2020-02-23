Sharks' Aaron Dell: Struggles continue
Dell made 30 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
Dell has struggled in his last 10 games -- he's 4-6 and allowed at least four goals four times in that span. The Sharks will be liquidating by Monday at deadline, so be prepared to use caution with any guy in their blue paint.
