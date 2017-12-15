Sharks' Aaron Dell: Stymies Flames with 32 saves

Dell stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's win over the Flames.

Dell outdueled veteran netminder Mike Smith to pick up his fourth consecutive victory. The San Jose backup is having an outstanding season, posting a 6-3-1 record with a .939 save percentage. The 28-year-old is one of the best spot starts in fantasy and is worth owning in a wide array of formats. He doesn't see much crease time behind Martin Jones, but he's as good as it gets whenever he does get the nod.