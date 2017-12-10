Sharks' Aaron Dell: Stymies Sens with 25-save shutout

Dell stopped all 25 shots in Saturday's win over the Senators.

Ottawa is really struggling right now, but that doesn't take away from another great performance for the backup netminder. The 28-year-old has been excellent in his three most recent starts, winning each of them and allowing a total of two goals in the process. Martin Jones is a great starter, but Dell is proving with a .939 save percentage that he's one of the best backups around. Get him in your lineup whenever he gets the nod.