Sharks' Aaron Dell: Succumbs in shootout
Dell stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Carolina.
Dell has not won since Nov. 21 and now owns a 3-4-1 record in 10 appearances in 2019-20. The 30-year-old should not be owned outside of deeper leagues. Andrei Svechnikov was the only player to score in the shootout.
