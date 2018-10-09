Sharks' Aaron Dell: Tabbed for season debut
Dell will defend the cage against the Flyers in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
This will be the season debut for the Sharks backup, who went 15-4-4 with a 2.64 GAA and .914 save percentage through 26 games in teal last season. It's no surprise that coach Peter DeBoer is going with the Alberta native since the 29-year-old tender has allowed just three goals on 79 shots to complement a pair of wins over three games against the Flyers. Sure, it's a small sample size, but that likely won't stop a good portion of DFS players from streaming Dell on a six-game slate.
